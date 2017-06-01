2 doctors to testify during Martha Ligon trial

When a local woman stands trial on a murder charge in the death of her husband, two doctors will testify about her mental state.

Martha Ligon is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Ray, last year. In Carlisle County court on Thursday, Ligon's attorney asked the commonwealth's psychiatrist and a Lourdes emergency room doctor to be present during trial.

The state psychiatrist evaluated Ligon, and said Ligon was legally insane at the time of the shootings in Carlisle County in July 2016.

The ER doctor filed a report saying Ligon had a psychotic episode at the hospital when she was there three months before the shooting.

Judge Tim Langford granted both motions. Ligon's trial is scheduled for June 26.