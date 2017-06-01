Schools face uncertainty, wait for Illinois lawmakers to fund education

DeSoto Consolidated School District Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson worries about funding for his district. The ongoing state budget gridlock has many educators worried about their students' education.

Alesia Lipe works in DeSoto as a utilities clerk. She worries about her grandchildren, who are school aged, because of the Illinois budget impasse.

Your child’s school may not have enough money to open its doors or operate for very long next year without state funding.

School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.

School is out for the summer, and with it most of the staff. But, with no education funding approved for the next school year, DeSoto Consolidated School District Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson said he worries what next year may look like. He said he’s getting used to dismissing students for the year without knowing what their financial futures hold. But that doesn’t make it easy.

"It's really disappointing. It's really frustrating and, honestly, it's really difficult to get a handle on what can we do next year for our staff," Wilson said. His district and others are in a tough spot financially.

Despite lawmakers putting an end to the proration — or funding districts under the required state minimum of financial aid — many districts are worse off now than they were this time last year, when education funding was still prorated. Districts are only getting one of four mandated categorical payments. The state funding pays for required programs, such as special needs programs and transportation busing services. DeSoto is owed more than $85,000 now, but when their fourth payment fails to come in June, that number will be closer to $120,000.

Wilson said that's not that much for bigger districts, but DeSoto needs that money desperately. More than 80 percent of the district’s budget is payroll. With contract negotiations for teachers underway, Wilson said he wants to give teachers the raises they deserve. But, when they can’t count on the state for a budget or the mandated categorical funds, he questions how much can the district afford to pay.

All year, lawmakers have touted an end to proration that that it will help schools. But, without money they’re owed again, Wilson said that claim is hard to hear.

"They're saying 'We're fully funding. We're fully funding,' and they continue to not pay the categorical payments. Yeah, it really stings to hear them say we fully funded education," Wilson said.

If there's still no education budget by the time the next school year rolls around, DeSoto will still be able to open its doors for students. However, the district will only be able to stay open a few months. Wilson said the district has enough cash to open and operate for around three months. Others may not be able to open at all.

"It worries me," said Alesia Lipe. She works in DeSoto. With four grandchildren attending DeSoto schools, she said it’s hard not to take it personally when lawmakers fail to pass an education budget. The budget stalemate has become something that hurts people in the area deeply, but often goes unseen by many, she said. Lipe said it’s hard to understand why lawmakers would do something that hurts school programs or simply not fund them while they work out a larger deal.

"I don't want to have to see my grandchildren not be in school or have to go to a bigger school because they can't fund the smaller schools," Lipe said.

"We're still in limbo. We're still in jeopardy," Wilson said.

Wilson is putting together DeSoto’s budget for next year, and he’s made every cut he can. Now, all that’s left to do is wait and see how much state funding will come through if lawmakers release any at all.

To approve a budget, lawmakers now need a plan with a three-fifths majority in a continuous session. The House has already been called into a continuous session. The Senate president has not yet asked for senators to come back for the session.

Illinois has been without a full budget since July 1, 2015.