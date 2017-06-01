Schools face uncertainty, wait for Illinois lawmakers to fund education

School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
State lawmakers have approved a plan to increase Illinois' minimum wage to $15 over five years.More
You can help keep mental health services going in your community while getting the chance to win either a car or vacation. The Family Counseling Center isn’t waiting for Illinois lawmakers to release this year’s funding...More
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says lawmakers' inability to create a budget plan he'll accept for the third straight year is a "dereliction of duty."More
The Illinois Senate has agreed with House changes to a measure that protects immigrants from indiscriminate federal attention.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Seventy-seven percent: That's how many kids across west Kentucky qualify for free or reduced lunches during the school year. Many families rely on the Summer Backpack Program to feed their children when school's out.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Testimonies at a legislative hearing have revealed investigators with Illinois' child welfare agency face high caseloads and feel pressured to quickly wrap up abuse investigations.More
School districts in Illinois are worried after Illinois lawmakers adjourned the spring session Wednesday without passing a budget. School and community leaders worry kids will be hurt by Springfield’s continued budget stalemate.More
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale expects 51 layoffs, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell announced in a message to the campus on Wednesday.More
Many parents who rely on school lunches to feed their children struggle to support their families in the summer.More
Kids ages 0-18 can get free breakfast and lunch at Paducah Middle School from June 5 - July 28.More
Robert Smith of Kirksey was drafted into the U.S. Army in March of 1945.More
