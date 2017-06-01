Paris decision could cost U.S. clean energy jobs

Pulling away from the Paris climate agreement will either create jobs or cut them, depending on who you ask.More
Pulling away from the Paris climate agreement will either create jobs or cut them, depending on who you ask.More
President Donald Trump has stepped back from a campaign promise to move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.More
President Donald Trump has stepped back from a campaign promise to move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.More
Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is asking the state attorney general to consider suing painkiller manufacturers for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.More
Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell is asking the state attorney general to consider suing painkiller manufacturers for their role in the ongoing opioid crisis.More
President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but will begin negotiations to "re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction."More
President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but will begin negotiations to "re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction."More
President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More
President Donald Trump will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoon.More