Paris decision could cost U.S. clean energy jobs

Pulling away from the Paris climate agreement will either create jobs or cut them, depending on who you ask.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls the agreement an assault on energy production and jobs. Other Republicans support backing out, because they say it will cut back on regulations and help business.

James W.C. White at the University of Colorado says he thinks we could be missing out on possible clean energy jobs in the Local 6 area. “I think that Kentucky and Tennessee can compete very effectively for many of those jobs, but if we’re going to stick strongly to coal, oil, and natural gas, that’s going to limit your options,” he says.

He says he doesn’t think climate change is debatable. He attributes more storms in the region, flooding, and heavier downpours to more moisture caused by warming.

White says he believes we have a responsibility to act now, rather than “kick the can” and wait. “This country was founded by a whole bunch of people who came over here to give their kids a better life. We’ve kind of gotten out of that mode. It’s really our kids and our grand kids that are going to pay the price for what we’re doing to the atmosphere,” White says.

The Kentucky Coal Association said in a statement: “We stand firmly behind the president’s promoting energy independence and economic growth executive order, which is pro-jobs and pro-affordable and reliable energy policy.”

Business leaders and others with the organization Environmental Entrepreneurs worry that as many as 3 million jobs could go overseas as a result of pulling away from the agreement. Clean energy jobs such as wind, solar, energy efficiency, and concentrated solar power are all on the rise, according to the group's findings. In fact, Illinois has more than 97,000 jobs in clean energy. Tennessee has more than 55,000. The organization believes investment into clean energy will go to China and Germany.