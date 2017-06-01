Trump decides not to move US Embassy in Israel

President Donald Trump has stepped back from a campaign promise to move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.



Trump says he's putting off moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv because it could have a negative impact on efforts to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians.



Trump's reversal is a blow to Israeli hard-liners and American supporters who have pushed for the move over the years. Palestinian and other Arab leaders are praising Trump's decision.



Israel considers Jerusalem to be its capital and insists the holy city must not be divided. Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital for a future, independent state.



The White House insists that Trump is merely delaying and not abandoning his pledge to relocate the embassy.