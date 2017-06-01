KSP Post 1 announces traffic safety checkpoint locations

Kentucky State Police Post 1 has announced a list of locations where troopers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the Local 6 area.

KSP Post 1 released the list on Thursday, June 1. Troopers will check vehicles for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence laws.

The locations announced are:

Ballard County

U.S. 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility

U.S. 60 – at Crystal Lake Road

U.S. 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)

U.S. 60 at Bill Corner Road

Calloway County

U.S. 641S – at Barber Drive

KY 94E – at KY 280

KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690

KY 280 – at Cohoon Road

Carlisle County

U.S. 51 – at KY 80 Arlington

KY 80 – at KY 307

Fulton County

KY 125 – at KY 166

KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

Graves County

U.S. 45S – at KY 339 Wingo

U.S. 45S – at KY 1748

KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville

KY 849 – at KY 1684

KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)

Hickman County

U.S. 51 – at KY 1529

KY 58 – at KY 307

KY 123 – at KY 239