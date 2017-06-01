KSP Post 1 announces traffic safety checkpoint locations - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

KSP Post 1 announces traffic safety checkpoint locations

Kentucky State Police Post 1 has announced a list of locations where troopers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the Local 6 area.

KSP Post 1 released the list on Thursday, June 1. Troopers will check vehicles for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence laws. 

The locations announced are: 

Ballard County                      

U.S. 51 – at old KSP/CVE Scale Facility                        
U.S. 60 – at Crystal Lake Road
U.S. 60 – at KY 2532 (Apperson Road)
U.S. 60 at Bill Corner Road

Calloway County

U.S. 641S – at Barber Drive
KY 94E – at KY 280
KY 121S – MP 3.187 to MP 3.690
KY 280 – at Cohoon Road                            

Carlisle County

U.S. 51 – at KY 80 Arlington         
KY 80 – at KY 307

Fulton County

KY 125 – at KY 166
KY 129 – at Fulton/Hickman County line

Graves County

U.S. 45S – at KY 339 Wingo
U.S. 45S – at KY 1748
KY 94 – at KY 381 Lynnville
KY 849 – at KY 1684
KY 303 – at KY 339 (4-way stop)                                          

Hickman County                                

U.S. 51 – at KY 1529
KY 58 – at KY 307
KY 123 – at KY 239

