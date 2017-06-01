Marion mayor weighs in on Illinois budget impasse

The city of Marion is keeping a close eye on their funds.

After Illinois lawmakers were once again unable to pass a budget, Marion Mayor Bob Butler says that, as a citizen of Illinois and a mayor of a city, he is disappointed in their actions.

"We have elected representatives in Springfield who are supposed to serve the public. What the legislature is doing now is a disservice to the people of Illinois," Butler said.

Butler said the city is stable right now, but if the state were to interfere with the distribution of the state income tax and motor fuel tax — which the city receives around $3 million a year from — the city could be in serious trouble.

"It could be a devastating blow. We may survive, but it would be a struggle," said Butler.

Christopher Allen just moved to Marion a week ago. He says the budget impasse has him worried about his benefits.

"I get disability. I do odd jobs, I cut grass and stuff, but yeah. Anybody could get cut off disability. You never know," Allen said.

Butler said that, although things in Marion are looking stable, you never know what the next month may bring.

The state of Illinois has been operating for more than 700 days without a budget.