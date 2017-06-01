6 Western Kentucky football players, 1 ex-player indicted

Six current Western Kentucky University football players and a former player have been indicted in an assault case at a campus fraternity.



Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says in a news release that a Warren County grand jury indicted the men on various charges Wednesday.



The indictment accuses the men of illegally entering the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on March 5, and four men allegedly assaulted an individual. The charges include felony wanton endangerment and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, menacing and criminal trespass.



Among the players charged were backup running back Quinton Baker and starting defensive lineman Chris Johnson.



The school's athletic department says in a news release that Baker, Johnson, wide receivers Xavier Lane and Jahcour Pearson, linebacker Tyler Obee, and defensive lineman Cecil Stallings have been suspended indefinitely.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.