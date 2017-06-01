Predators coach refuses to discuss possible goalie change

Predators coach Peter Laviolette is giving no hint of whether goaltender Pekka Rinne will start in a pivotal Game 3 against Pittsburgh on Saturday night.



Laviolette pulled Rinne after the Predators gave up three goals in the first 3:28 of the third period Wednesday night for Juuse Saros. Pittsburgh finished off a 4-1 win for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.



Asked Thursday if he's made a decision for Game 3, Laviolette says he will not talk about lineup changes. Laviolette says the goalies know who will start.



Rinne went into the final with the stingiest numbers in net this postseason. Now he's given up eight goals on 36 shots through two games.



