Off duty KSP troopers rescue dog trapped inside tree

Two off duty Kentucky State troopers helped saved a dog that was trapped inside a tree.



Thursday afternoon, Sergeant Michael Williams and Trooper Gerick Sullivan were mowing a cemetery in Salem when they heard a dog barking from a wooded area.



They found a dachshund, named Rocco, trapped inside the trunk of a tree.



Rocco had gotten inside the tree through a nearby groundhog hole and was stuck.



After trying to get the dog out themselves, they called the Salem Fire Department.



A firefighter cut part of the tree, and was able to get Rocco out.



Rocco was returned to his owner and the opening in the tree was made larger to help prevent this from happening again.