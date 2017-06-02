3 die, 7-year-old critically injured in St. Louis shooting

Police say three adults died and a 7-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in St. Louis.

Police say two men died at the scene of the shooting and the girl’s mother died later a hospital. A 5-year-old girl in a car with other victims was not injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the girl was shot in the back of the head and was in critical, but stable, condition. The young girls are sisters.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in St. Louis’ Walnut Park East neighborhood.

St. Louis police Lt. Col. Jerry Leyshock says a motive is unknown. He says investigators found no guns or contraband and nothing that tied the victims to the site of the shooting.