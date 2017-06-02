Woman and teen arrested after they were found with stolen ATV

A woman and a teenager were arrested after they were found with a stolen ATV.



On Thursday just before 6:00 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff's Office received an update on a stolen Polaris RTV.



The ATV was reported stolen earlier in the day and the family that reported it missing found it at the Kaler Mill Store off of KY 131. The caller said there was a woman slumped over the steering wheel and a teen was sitting next to her.



When deputies arrived, the woman and teen left the ATV and ran around the building. Deputies chased the two into a field and through a wooded swamp area in the Kaler bottoms. Both were captured and arrested.



The teen, a 16-year-old boy, was released to his parents. The woman, 25-year-old Jordan Burgie, was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared.



During the clearing process, Burgie allegedly hid suspected synthetic marijuana on her person. Burgie was cleared and taken to the Graves County jail.



She was charged with:

- DUI

- Operating ATV on roadway

- Endangering the welfare of a minor

- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

- Fleeing or evading police

- Possession of synthetic drugs

- Tampering with physical evidence

- Criminal mischief