Woman and teen arrested after they were found with stolen ATV

One of the men charged with murder in the death of a Gary Johnson was not granted a new trial.More
One of the men charged with murder in the death of a Gary Johnson was not granted a new trial.More
The ATV was found by the family who had reported it missing earlier in the day.More
The ATV was found by the family who had reported it missing earlier in the day.More
Joshua Neeble was wanted on a charge of fleeing police, among other counts.More
Joshua Neeble was wanted on a charge of fleeing police, among other counts.More
When a local woman stands trial on a murder charge in the death of her husband, two doctors will testify about her mental state.More
When a local woman stands trial on a murder charge in the death of her husband, two doctors will testify about her mental state.More
More
17-year-old Devin Alexander died from a gunshot wound on December 29, 2015.
More
17-year-old Devin Alexander died from a gunshot wound on December 29, 2015.