New trial not granted for Tracell Nunn

One of the men charged with murder in the death of a Gary Johnson was not granted a new trial.



Lawyers for Tracell Nunn filed a motion last week asking for a new trial. They argued there was some evidence that should not have been brought up during Nunn's first trial.



Nunn was found guilty last month of murder in the death of Gary Johnson. Johnson was shot outside the Paducah Brickhouse in April of 2016.



On Friday, a judge denied a motion for a new trial. Nunn is set to be sentenced August 18.