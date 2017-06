Relay for life events in McCracken and Hickman County are being relocated because of possible bad weather.



Both events are being held this Saturday, June 3.



The McCracken County event has been moved to the Paducah Expo Center at 1 Executive Boulevard in Paducah.



The Hickman County event will be at the Hickman High School at 301 James H Phillips Drive in Clinton.



Teams can begin setting up at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. The event kicks off around 4:00 p.m.