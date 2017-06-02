Death of woman in fire at Dollar General Store declared an accident

The death of a Martin, Tennessee woman in a fire at a Dollar General Store has been determined an accident.On July 27, 2016, fire crews were called to a fire at the Dollar General Store at 112 Regina Street.Inside the building, the body of 59-year-old Ruby Tackett was found.An investigation into her death began.On Friday, the Martin Police Department announced that they determined Tackett's death was an accident and caused by "thermal burns and smoke inhalation" from the fire in the building.Police also say there was no evidence that anyone else was involved in her death.Tackett's family was told of the details and the investigation has been concluded.