TN state senator drops gubernatorial bid after failed Trump nomination

Republican state Sen. Mark Green says he will not resume his bid for Tennessee governor after withdrawing from consideration as President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary.



The Ashland City physician in a statement Friday acknowledged the difficult prospect of winning in what is expected to be a crowded Republican field to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam.



Green said he will remain in the state Senate while turning his attention to serving in what he called a "higher capacity" in Washington.



He did not elaborate on whether that could including challenging Republican incumbents in Congress, like Sen. Bob Corker or Rep. Marsha Blackburn.



Green dropped his bid for Army secretary last month amid bipartisan criticism about his past comments on LGBT issues and Muslims.

