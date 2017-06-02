How to protect your profits after money stolen from local yard sale

Deputies continue to search for two people accused of stealing money from a yard sale in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Brooke Adams says two women stopped by her home on Thursday. When they left, she noticed a couple hundred dollars was missing from her cash box.

"It was very sneaky," says Adams. "Although it was out and I was right here, she was looking at things and I guess just saw it and helped herself."

It was first day of the 400 Mile Yard Sale. Adams says she was working by herself. Now, she has a friend helping keep an eye on things.

"We're just starting fresh today," says Adams. "That's all we can do. I almost didn't want to have it because I was like what the heck."

Chief Deputy David Maddox, with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, says the best way to keep your money safe is to lock it up or hide it somewhere nearby.

"One of the first things they may do is try to distract you from the money box by trying to get you to come over and show them something while someone else takes your money," says Maddox. "Do something with it to make it to where they just can't reach across the table and take it."

Adams says she learned her lesson the hard way.

"I probably won't get my money back but I don't want anyone else to go through this," says Adams.

Maddox suggest downloading a smart phone app that allows you to take credit cards. He says that way you won't have to worry about any cash.