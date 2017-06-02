Benton, IL man charged with sexual abuse of a teenager - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Benton, IL man charged with sexual abuse of a teenager

Posted: Updated:
Shannon Braden Shannon Braden
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL -

A Benton, Illinois man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a teenager.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Shannon Braden on Friday.

He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.

The victim is a 15-year-old high school student.

Braden is being held on a $75,000 bond.

On Wednesday, another Franklin County man was arrested on similar charges.

An investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Powered by Frankly