Benton, IL man charged with sexual abuse of a teenager

A Benton, Illinois man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a teenager.



The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Shannon Braden on Friday.



He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.



The victim is a 15-year-old high school student.



Braden is being held on a $75,000 bond.



On Wednesday, another Franklin County man was arrested on similar charges.



An investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.