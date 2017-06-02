Milling and paving prep work to start Saturday along portion of US 641

Drivers should look out for milling and paving along a portion of US 641 in southern Crittenden County this Saturday.More
Kentucky State Police Post 1 has announced a list of locations where troopers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the Local 6 area.More
A project to extend the I-69 corridor from Kentucky to Tennessee puts some properties at risk.More
UPDATE: A closure planned for part of Kentucky 924 in Fulton County has been rescheduled to the beginning of next week.More
The ferry has been closed since May 1 because of floodwaters on the Mississippi River.More
