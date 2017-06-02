Milling and paving prep work to start Saturday along portion of US 641

Drivers should look out for milling and paving along a portion of US 641 in southern Crittenden County this Saturday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be working from the Crittenden-Caldwell County line northward to the US 60 intersection in Marion.



Prep work will start Saturday morning, June 3, with milling to start on Monday, June 5.



The existing pavement will be milled along the entire project area.



Drivers should be prepared for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.