TN woman accused of attacking Congressman's car gets an out to felony charge

We all have the freedom to call, write, or e-mail our lawmakers in Washington. Wendi Wright cannot. Wright is accused of following and attacking U.S. Rep. David Kustoff on May 8 after an event at UT Martin.

Wright originally faced a felony reckless endangerment charge. The general session’s judge agreed to drop the charge in one year, at a hearing on June 14th, 2018, if she has no contact with Kustoff or his staff and pay court fees.

Wendi’s father, Albert Wright, spoke to me about why this occurred. Wendi’s five-year-old, Suni, has an eye issue as well as a tumor. He believes she was just frustrated that she couldn’t have a moment with the congressman and wanted her questions answered. “She wanted to ask him what is a pre-existing condition, what's going to be covered, what's not going to be covered, what in the state of Tennessee is going to change. I just think basically the frustration of not getting an answer is what drove her to try to find him,” Wright said.

There was a crowd outside the courthouse Friday. Callye Norsworthy was an organizer of the rally to support Wendi Wright. She says while she may not agree with Wright’s actions, she empathizes with her grief. “We are here to show her our love and support. We're also here to show congressman Kustoff that she is not alone. She's not alone here today, but she's also not alone in her frustrations,” Norsworthy added.

The affidavit says the Congressman stopped on Old Troy Road. It also says Wright approached the Congressman’s car and began cussing him out. When Kustoff cracked his window, the affidavit continues, Wright tried reaching into the car.

Albert is relieved to know his daughter’s name will be clear in a year. “She's a single mom, she cleans houses. She works at UTM. She's working her way through school to be an early childhood education teacher,” he told me.

A felony charge could’ve easily ruined those chances.

We just want to be heard. We have questions that we would like to ask and would like an opportunity to hear an answer to them,” Norsworthy said.

Kustoff’s office has not said anything since this happened. We’ve reached out to his office by phone and e-mail and have not heard back.

We did learn early reports that indicated Kustoff was at a town hall prior to the incident with Wright is incorrect. Bud Grimes, spokesperson for UT Martin, says it was actually a small invitation from the agriculture department to the congressman.