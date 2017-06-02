Christopher Smith makes plea deal in Brickhouse shooting case - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Christopher Smith makes plea deal in Brickhouse shooting case

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

A third man admitted his role in the death of Gary Johnson.

Christopher Smith entered a guilty plea on Friday in exchange for a deal. The state is recommending a judge sentence Smith to 25 years in prison.

Smith admitted that he and Tracell Nunn tried to shoot and kill Denzel Powell outside Paducah's Brickhouse bar in April of 2016.

Powell shot back and one of their bullets hit Johnson. Police say that Johnson was not involved.

A judge will formally sentence Smith on June 31. 

We will learn Powell's sentence on July 21. He previously entered a guilty plea.

A jury convicted Nunn of murder last month. His lawyers filed a motion last week asking for a new trial. They argued there was some evidence that should not have been brought up during Nunn's first trial.

A judge on Friday denied that motion for a new trial. His sentencing is scheduled for August 18.

