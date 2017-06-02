Dog home with family after being stuck in tree trunk for two days

Two Kentucky State Police troopers made an unexpected discovery when they found a dachshund, Rocco, stuck in a tree trunk on Thursday. They were off duty at the time but jumped into action to help.

On Friday, Rocco is getting some extra love from his family.

"Thankfully he didn't dehydrate to death. He was really thin when they brought him in," said Charlotte Keen, a family member of his owner.

Rocco was missing for two days, when two off duty Kentucky State troopers found him.

"I didn't expect to see anything like that," said trooper Gerick Sullivan.

Sullivan and another trooper were mowing at a cemetery when they heard barking.

"Basically right here is where we saw his head sticking out. The rest is Salem fire's handy work," Sullivan said.

Troopers called Salem firefighter Daniel Newcom for help, a call he won't forget.

"Hey this is one of those things you don't do every day. We've got a dog stuck in the tree," Newcom said.

Newcom cut a hole in the tree and pulled Rocco through.

Rescuers believe Rocco got into the tree trunk through a ground hog hole at the bottom of the tree.

Rocco's family says he's been in stuck in this spot before, so rescuers took measures to prevent it from happening again.

"Hopefully we don't have anymore calls out to this tree for a stuck dog," Newcom said.

"They say in this job, no job is ever the same, and that's exactly right you never know what you're getting into," Sullivan said.

Now Rocco is happy at home with his family.

Rocco's family say he was skinnier than usual, but had no injuries. Troopers say it is possible he was stuck in the tree for the full two days he was missing.