Local IL mayor selling t-shirts to help agencies hurting from budget impasse

Stephens says the budget impasse is negatively impacting hundreds of service providers in the state.
Wanting to help, he is selling t-shirts with the illustration online and will be donating the profits.
He has three agencies he has chosen to receive the money. If you buy the shirt, you can determine where you want the money to be directed to. The agencies are: - Chicago Coalition for the Homeless - Rape Advocacy Counseling and Education Services (RACES) in Urbana - The Women's Center in Carbondale