Local IL mayor selling t-shirts to help agencies hurting from budget impasse

The mayor of Murphysboro, Illinois is making t-shirts to highlight the lack of a state budget and to help service providers that are suffering because of it.



Will Stephens posted an illustration of a milk carton missing person ad that features Illinois' budget to his Facebook page.



Earlier this week, the state missed its deadline to pass a state budget for the third year in a row.



Stephens says the budget impasse is negatively impacting hundreds of service providers in the state.



Wanting to help, he is selling t-shirts with the illustration online and will be donating the profits.



He has three agencies he has chosen to receive the money. If you buy the shirt, you can determine where you want the money to be directed to. The agencies are:

- Chicago Coalition for the Homeless

- Rape Advocacy Counseling and Education Services (RACES) in Urbana

- The Women's Center in Carbondale



You can buy a t-shirt by clicking here.