Historic home not affected by I-69 route

FULTON, KY -- Plans for the I-69 corridor through Fulton, Kentucky, will affect one home.



One homeowner was concerned the new route would cut right through his historic home.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says only one home will be demolished and it's a rental.



The state notified that property's owner.



A spokesperson says the 97-year-old home we featured in a previous story is considered a historic property so it won't be impacted.



He says the state can't build on any properties with a historic designation.