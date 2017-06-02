Paintings at new cancer center to show survivors' journey

The Wolfe family helps create some of the artwork that will hang on the Regional Cancer Center's walls.

Just a small piece of one of nine works of art that will line the halls of the Regional Cancer Care Center.

Survivors are helping create artwork at the new Baptist Health Regional Cancer Care Center in Paducah.



Artist Kijsa Housman is collaborating with cancer survivors on nine paintings for the center's walls.



Each painting will feature a different leaf representing a cancer patient's qualities: strength, energy, support, relief, journey, fight, faith, hope, and joy.

"You're gonna' walk by pictures of survivors," she explained. "Your journey is passing by people that walk before you and they have made it. That's about as inspiring as you get."

The Brown family sponsored the artwork in honor their friend Erik Wolfe, who is fighting cancer for the third time.

"We got a call from Jamey Brown," Wolfe told us. "He said there's a project that Baptist Health is doing for cancer survivors. He and Jordan decided to make a commitment to do this project in our family's honor. So we obviously wouldn't have missed that. We live in Louisville now and Paducah has been a big part of my life and my family's life, that we just jumped in the car and headed down here."

"Kind of a silver lining to battling cancer is that you get a neat view of the world and get exposed to things like this that I think sometimes people, just in everyday life, are so caught up in work and what's going on that they don't stop to take a breath and enjoy everything that they have, their most cherished friends, and doing something like this that will not only mean the world to us as a family for the rest of our lives," his wife, Ashley Wolfe, said. "But this will be something that when our son is 40 years old, he can drive back down here and look. It's a neat part of history and we are so excited to be part of it."

The completed pieces of art will hang in the hallway inside the Regional Cancer Center.

Read Baptist Health Paducah's full news release on the artwork below: