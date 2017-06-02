New trash bin ordinance encourages recycling

You could be receiving a new trash bin from the city of Carbondale if a trash bin ordinance is approved.

For Derek Perry making sure his trash makes it to the garbage truck on trash day is a hassle. He says having standardized trash bins is a step in the right direction.

" when it's windy I usually don't have enough trash to keep it steady I use a tie down to hold it and make sure it doesn't end up in my neighbor's yard," said Derek Perry.

The city will supply one free trash bin to every home in city limits. Anyone with extra trash is encouraged to order a free recycling bin or pay a fee for an additional trash bin. City officials believe that having this system will not only beautify the city but also encourage homeowners to recycle.

"we will supply one can to every household and they have a choice of getting, we decided on two of them one is 95 gallons and the other is 45," said Carbondale City Council member Navreet Kang.

By doing this it will ease the load on the landfill.

The Carbondale City Council will discuss how much an extra trash bin will cost at the meeting.

The money for the trash bins was approved previously in the city budget. The Carbondale City Council will vote on the ordinance on Tuesday, June 6th.