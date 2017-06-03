George Wilson hosts 10th annual Sports Fest Charity Bowling event

Former Paducah Tilghman football standout and NFL veteran safety George Wilson hosted his 10th annual Sports Fest Charity Bowling Event Friday night at Cardinal Lanes in Paducah, Ky.

Wilson says with his time off since retirement from the NFL he has been traveling with family and friends while also working on his nearby farm.

The former Titans safety says he’s thankful for his S.A.F.E.T.Y. Foundation’s decade-long impact.

"(It’s) a huge mark for this foundation,” Wilson said. “When we initially started this weekend 10 years ago we definitely wanted to create an environment in such a manner that there would be some longevity and some sustainability in the community and everything. With the support we've gotten from a lot of the local restaurants and the volunteers, we wouldn't be able to make it to this 10 year mark without people and businesses in this community really investing into this organization."

