Emergency situation at Rural King in Martin prompts evacuations

Emergency vehicles fill the parking lot of University Plaza in Martin, TN Friday night. Viewer Kevin Denson sent us this picture, taken after he says he and others were evacuated from the Cine 6 Movie Theatre.

We've learned an emergency situation at the Rural King in Martin has prompted evacuations from at least one business.

Two viewers have contacted our newsroom. Both were attending movies at the Cine 6 Theatre in University Plaza. The Rural King is located in the back of that shopping center.

They tell us they were evacuated from the theatre mid-movie. Kevin Denson, who was attending a showing of Wonder Woman, was told to leave. He took a picture of the shopping center plaza, which is attached to this story.

Another viewer, who we spoke with by phone, was attending a Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales showing. She says, with about 20 minutes left in the movie, they were evacuated. While on the phone, she described multiple emergency vehicles on scene, including a Weakley County EMA (Emergency Management Agency) vehicle.

We have no official confirmation on what is happening at this time, but have a crew on the way and will update this story as we learn more.