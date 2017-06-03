Graves county man arrested on rape, assault charges

Graves County deputies arrested a man on sexual assault charges.

On June 2nd at 7:45 PM, deputies responded to a home in Wingo for a domestic dispute.

The woman in the home said the man, Joshua Dykes, 37 had physically assaulted her.

Dykes was arrested for assault in the 4th degree.

A further investigation showed Dykes attempted to force a female at the home into sodomy in May 2017. Deputies also found that he forced a woman at the home into having sex with him on three separate occasions over the past six months.

Dykes was additionally charged with 3 counts of Rape first degree and 1 count of criminal attempt to sodomy in the first degree.

He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.