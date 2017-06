Report car hits pedestrians on London Bridge, some said hurt

London police say they are responding to an incident at Borough Market, a popular tourist area with restaurants and bars a short distance from London Bridge, where a vehicle is reported to have hit pedestrians.



The Metropolitan Police force says armed officers are responding at both scenes.



Witnesses have reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. Police have closed a nearby railway station and told people to get away from the area.

LONDON - British police say they are dealing with an "incident" on London Bridge.



Witnesses report a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.



Transport for London says busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police.