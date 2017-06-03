Local farm becomes total solar eclipse festival site

People across the Local 6 region are preparing for the event of a life time.

NASA predicts hundreds-of-thousands of visitors will come to the area to see the total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017.

The spot on earth that has one of the best views, according to NASA, is right next to David Ginn's farm in Trigg County, Kentucky.

"I can't get my mind around it that this is happening right here at our back door," says Ginn.

Now, Ginn is allowing HR Ministries to host a three-day festival on his land.

Director of HR Ministries Harrell Riley says they're expecting around 15,000 people to attend SolQuest 2017. You can expect live music, vendors, food, camping and activities every hour. He says it's an event the whole family can enjoy.

"Not everybody gets to go to the Super Bowl," says Riley. "Not everybody gets to go to the World Series. Not everybody gets to go to Disney Land. We'll God's giving a free opportunity for folks to have an experience that nobody has ever had before."

The festival is free. Ginn says they're not doing it to make money. They're doing it to help spread the Gospel.

"From the very beginning the Lord just put on my wife, Becky's, and my heart, honor Me with this and just watch what I'll do," says Ginn.

SolQuest 2017 is August 19-21 at the Ginn Family Farm along Highway 91 between Princeton and Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Riley says they're still in need of vendors and volunteers. Food and housing is provided for those who volunteer.

Click here for signup sheets and more information on SolQuest 2017.