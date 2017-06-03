KSP investigating deadly Cadiz crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly car crash in Cadiz, Kentucky where one person died.

Around 2:30 June 3, two cars crashed on highway 272 (Caledonia Road) at the intersection of Sinking Fork Road.

Preliminary investigation shows a man who has yet to be positively identified was driving a 1990 Ford F150 westbound on Highway 272 when for an unknown reason he entered the eastbound lane. Kendra Johnson, 37 of Cadiz was driving eastbound.

The two cars hit head on near the intersection of Sinking Fork Road.

The Ford F150 caught fire after the crash.

Trigg County Ambulance transported Kendra Johnson and a juvenile passenger to Jeannie Stewart Medical Center for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile passenger was then flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Medical Center for the treatment of her non-life threatening injuries.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police were assisted at the scene by the Trigg County Sheriff Office, Trigg County Rescue Squad, Caledonia Pee-dee Fire Department, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Trigg County Coroner, and Trigg County Ambulance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.