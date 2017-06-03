London Ambulance Service says it's taken at least 20 people to s - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

London Ambulance Service says it's taken at least 20 people to six hospitals

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report

The London Ambulance Service says more than 20 people have been injured in the vehicle and knife attack in the London Bridge area.
    
The service says "we have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London." Several other people were treated at the scene for less serious injuries.
    
It is urging people only to call an ambulance in an emergency as they treat victims of the attack.

Powered by Frankly