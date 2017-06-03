London's police say six people have died in addition to three attackers

London police say six people died, and more than 30 people have been taken to five hospitals following the London Bridge attacks.

London police shot the three suspects dead. They believe those were only three people involved in the attacks, but say more work needs to be done.



The Metropolitan Police's head of counter-terrorism Mark Rowley said early Sunday that police believe all the attackers were killed but are conducting further investigation to make certain this is the case.



Rowley says the suspects were confronted and shot by police "within eight minutes of the first call."



Rowley says the three attackers were wearing what appeared to be suicide vests but they turned out to be hoaxes.