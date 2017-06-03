North Carolina State holds off Kentucky 5-4 in NCAA regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Evan Mendoza hit a two-run triple and scored on Andy Cosgrove's single in the fifth inning, and Sean Adler allowed two runs and six hits in 7 2/3 innings of relief as North Carolina State held off Kentucky 5-4 on Saturday night to move within a game of clinching the NCAA Lexington Regional.



Evan White's one-out homer in the top of the ninth inning brought the top-seeded host Wildcats (40-21) within a run. But Wolfpack reliever Austin Staley regrouped to get the final two outs for his fifth save and give third-seeded N.C. State its second consecutive one-run tournament victory.



Adler (6-6) relieved Michael Bienlein in the first inning and struck out five for the win, allowing two runs and three walks. Back-to-back first-inning homers by Stephen Pitarra and Josh McLain keyed N.C. State's nine-hit effort.



The Wolfpack (36-23) await the elimination game winner between Indiana and Kentucky on Sunday.



Tristan Pompey also homered for the Wildcats.

