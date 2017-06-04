Woman airlifted to hospital after car flipped, crashed - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Woman airlifted to hospital after car flipped, crashed

By Staff report

One person was transported to the hospital after a car flipped and crashed into a utility pole.

Calloway County sheriff's office responded to an accident on KY Highway 94 east near the intersection of Flood Road.

Eva Watkins, 23 of Cadiz was driving when her car left the road.

The car overturned and snapped a utility pole.

Watkins was extricated since her car rolled over against the utility pole on the driver's side.

West Kentucky Rural Electric and Murray Water and Gas responded because of the electrical lines.

Watkins was treated and then flown to a Nashville hospital for critical injuries.

She was the only one in the car.

Sheriff Steger would also like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the tips@callkyso.com

