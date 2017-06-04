London police fired an "unprecedented number" of bullets during attacks

London's assistant police commissioner says eight police officers fired "an unprecedented number" of bullets at the three men suspected of carrying out the attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.



Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said during a news conference on Sunday that the officers fired 50 rounds at the men, striking and wounding a member of the public in the process.



Rowley says the injured civilian's injuries are not believed to be critical and there will be an independent investigation.



The attackers were shot dead. Rowley says they had "already killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately."