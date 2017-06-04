London to hold Monday vigil for attack victims

LONDON (AP) - The city of London is convening a public vigil for the seven people killed in the van and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.



A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan's office said the vigil will be held at 6 p.m. local time on Monday at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.



The mayor's office says the gathering is an opportunity for Londoners and visitors "to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday's attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life."



Participants also will be invited to place flowers by the flagpoles outside City Hall.



The invitation issued by Khan's office says the vigil also is meant to show "We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism."