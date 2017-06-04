Local hospital evacuated after calls of bomb threat

We're following an emergency situation out of Franklin County Hospital in Benton, Illinois.

Jim Johnson, the CEO there, says there have been calls of bomb threats into the Emergency Room. He adds the hospital has been evacuated.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency sent Local 6 a statement that reads, " Officials are on scene of an incident at the Franklin Hospital in Benton. At this time an evacuation operation is in progress. The public is asked to avoid the area until the operation has concluded."

We will follow this situation and bring you updates as they come.