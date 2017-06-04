London local describes emotions one day after attacks

Steve Price heard about the London Bridge attacks on social media.

"I was quite shocked," says Price. "It's scary. It's really hard to take in because you walk across it every day, people who work there cross is every day, and it's just like a normal thing. To think that happened there just yesterday."

Price moved to America in the late 90s. He considers Paducah home after living there for 10 years. Now, he's back in London where everyone is on high alert. Price says people are angry about the attacks but they're not afraid.

"You can't let it get in your head and worry about that kind of thing," says Price. "You can't let them win. You can't. That's what they want. They want you to be afraid, be at home and destroy morale and everything else, and you just can't do that."

Price says now is the time for us to grow together, not apart.

"They're not going to get to us," says Price.