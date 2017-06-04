Parents charged after fell asleep, child found wandering in road

Livingston County parents face charges after they fell asleep and their child was found wandering in the street.

This morning, Sergeant Jason Kirk responded to a call of a three-year-old child walking the streets of Grand Rivers, KY near Patti's Restaurant.

Patti's employees saved the child from the street, and tried to find the parents.

The child was wearing a diaper, no shirt, and no shoes.

Kirk found that the child wandered from his home on Wabash Avenue, and it was about 45 minutes to an hour before the parents, Jessica Koenig and Jesse Lemons were found told their child was missing.

Koenig and Lemons were arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree(child under 12).

The child was taken into emergency custody for temporary placement.

Both are lodged in the McCracken county jail.