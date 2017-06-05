Rail crossing upgrades to close road in Crutchfield community - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Rail crossing upgrades to close road in Crutchfield community

FULTON COUNTY, KY -

A portion of a Fulton County road will be closed Monday and Tuesday for rail crossing upgrades.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 924 between Depot Street and Crutchfield Road will be closed starting around 7:00 a.m. Monday. This is in the Crutchfield community.

Canadian National Railroad will be performing rail crossing upgrades.

The road is expected to open later in the day on Tuesday.

