Local free summer meal programs to feed kids

With summer well underway, many school districts and religious organizations have started up their free summer meal programs to help feed kids in need. 

This is a list we've complied of local summer meal programs. If you would like your meal program on this list, please e-mail us the information at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.



Kentucky:
Paducah Public Schools
Marshall County Schools
Crittenden County Schools
Calloway County Schools
Livingston County Schools
Catholic Diocese of Owensboro meal locations in Paducah and Ballard County

Illinois:
First Free Will Baptist Church of Johnston City

