Six things to know - 6/5/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial begins today. Cosby does not plan to testify but the woman who says she was assaulted by him is expected to take the stand. The 79-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and molesting the Temple University employee at his home near Philadelphia in 2004.



Twelve people are in custody after the deadly attack in London over the weekend. British police are still looking for people connected to the attackers who killed seven people Saturday night. Police called the attack a case of terrorism and ISIS is claiming responsibility.



Starting today, Route EE in Cape County, Missouri will be closed for bridge replacement. This bridge is located between County Road 249 and County Road 264. It won't reopen until September 11. The work zone will be marked with signs.



A section of KY 924 in Fulton County will close starting today. The work to upgrade rail crossings was postponed last week. Crews will start working at 7:00 a.m. It is happening between Depot Street and Crutchfield Road.



Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam will tour the state for bill signing ceremonies for the Improve Act. It provides funding for the state's highways and bridges. Haslam officially signed the bill into law back in April, but he is holding events across the state, including Union City, to celebrate today.



Kentucky's secretary of state is traveling to Asia for an international trade mission. Alison Lundergan Grimes is scheduled to visit Taiwan this week with four other secretaries of state. Grimes says she will meet with several Kentucky companies with offices in Taiwan.