Downed utility pole blocking KY 121 west of Murray

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. -

A road is blocked west of Murray due to a downed utility pole.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 121 is blocked near the intersection with KY 299. This is west of Murray.

AT&T has been called out to fix the pole.

The road is expected to be blocked until around Noon.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

