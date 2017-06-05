Local kids headed to Troopers Island summer camp

Thirty-seven local kids got up bright and early to head to Trooper Island Camp.



The kids left from Post 1 in Mayfield for a five day stay at the summer camp.



During the week, they'll take part in archery, fishing, swimming, canoeing, and other outdoor activities.



They will also have the chance to interact with Kentucky State Police troopers.



Trooper Island is a summer camp for underprivileged kids between the ages of 10-12.



It is primarily funded by donations. You can learn more about Trooper Island by clicking here.