Justices side with religious hospitals in pension dispute

Religious hospitals don't have to comply with federal laws protecting pension plans, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled Monday.
President Donald Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have made it through nearly half their first year in power without a single major legislative achievement.
The White House insists that plans for President Donald Trump's border wall are on track despite resistance from Congress.
Republican state Sen. Mark Green says he will not resume his bid for Tennessee governor after withdrawing from consideration as President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary.
President Donald Trump's supporters on Friday cast his decision to abandon the world's climate change pact as a "refreshing" stance for the U.S. that would save jobs and unburden industry.
