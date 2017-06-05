Paducah Regatta offers chance to make a splash in June

The Paducah Parks Services Department has set the date for the 2017 Paducah Regatta. Participants will see if they can make it across the Noble Park Pool in cardboard boats without sinking.

The city says the event will be held on Saturday, June 17, with registration beginning at 8:45 a.m. The races will start at 10 a.m. Racers are given one hour to build their boats using materials like paper, cardboard and duct tape. The goal is to get across the pool without sinking, but awards will be given for fastest or most dramatic sinking.

Other awards include:

-The Largest Crew Award for the boat that is able to float while holding the most crew members

- The Crowd Favorite Award

- The Overall Winner for the boat that reaches the other side of the pool with the fastest time out of all heats.

People of all ages can compete in the race, and you can compete as an individual or as a team. Participation costs $20 per boat. Boat supplies are provided at the event, but the city says you can bring your own supplies if they fit within the contest restrictions.

For more information about the Paducah Regatta and the contest rules, you can read the city's full announcement below this story.