Semi blocks U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam

A tractor-trailer is blocking the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam on the Livingston County end.More
A tractor-trailer is blocking the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam on the Livingston County end.More
UPDATE: Part of Kentucky 121 is restricted to one lane Monday afternoon in Murray as crews repair a utility pole knocked down because of a car crash.More
UPDATE: Part of Kentucky 121 is restricted to one lane Monday afternoon in Murray as crews repair a utility pole knocked down because of a car crash.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 924 between Depot Street and Crutchfield Road will be closed starting around 7:00 a.m. Monday.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 924 between Depot Street and Crutchfield Road will be closed starting around 7:00 a.m. Monday.More
Drivers should look out for milling and paving along a portion of US 641 in southern Crittenden County this Saturday.More
Drivers should look out for milling and paving along a portion of US 641 in southern Crittenden County this Saturday.More
Kentucky State Police Post 1 has announced a list of locations where troopers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the Local 6 area.More
Kentucky State Police Post 1 has announced a list of locations where troopers will conduct traffic safety checkpoints in the Local 6 area.More
A tractor-trailer is blocking the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam on the Livingston County end.More
A tractor-trailer is blocking the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam on the Livingston County end.More
One person was transported to the hospital after a car flipped and crashed into a utility pole.More
One person was transported to the hospital after a car flipped and crashed into a utility pole.More
A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A woman was injured when she drove her car into the path of an Amtrak train in Jackson County, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff's office.More
A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Benton, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
A man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday in Benton, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.More