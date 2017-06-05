Semi blocks U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Semi blocks U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -

A tractor-trailer is blocking the U.S. 62 Tennessee River bridge below Kentucky Dam on the Livingston County end.

Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says EMS responders are getting to the scene of the crash now.

We will bring you more information about the wreck when details emerge.

    Monday, June 5 2017 5:52 PM EDT

