Family braces for trial in loved ones' murder

The first trial for Terry Froman starts Monday in Ohio. He's charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Eli Mohney and with killing Eli’s mother, Kim Thomas.

Police caught up to Froman on interstate 75 through Ohio. Graves County deputies say in September of 2014, he broke into a Mayfield home, shot and killed Mohney, and then kidnapped Kim.

Ohio state troopers said when they finally pulled Froman over in Ohio, they heard gunshots inside the SUV. They found Kim dead in the car. Froman's been held in an Ohio jail since then. The Warren County jury trial has just started for the charges in Kim’s death. Her family is just ready for this to be over.

Monday was the first time Dennis Thomas has returned to the dead end street of the home where his great nephew was killed three years ago. His niece kidnapped.

“It still has a surreal feeling,” Thomas says.

Despite the double murder, Thomas says his family has grown closer, leaning on each other for support.

“It was a horrific time for our family and in the days after that we became closer as a family," He says.

They remember Eli as the kid who didn't meet anyone he didn't like, saying: “He loved everybody. Ge had a kind word for everybody.”

And they remember Kim as the mother who helped raise a loving son, “Kim handled things like that she was a good mother.”

Three years later, neighbors are still reaching out. Dennis says the gestures are helping his family accept the horror that happened there, but they'll soon be forced to relive it in the courtroom.

“I'm not sure you can prepare mentally or emotionally to watch where your child was massacred," Dennis says.

Dennis did tell me there is one thing that brings him peace: knowing Kim and Eli are in heaven. Froman faces murder and other charges in Kentucky for Eli Mohney's killing.

Commonwealth Attorney David Hargrove says they can't do anything with those charges until the Ohio trial is complete. Regardless of the outcome, he says they will prosecute Froman in Graves County. The trial in Ohio is expected to last three weeks.