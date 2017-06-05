Deputy saves man from burning car

Deputy Rudd and Deputy Strader sat down with WPSD after the accident.

People are praising Marshall County Deputy Luke Rudd for a job well done.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Rudd was working on the scene of another wreck in Marshall County when he saw a red car speed by, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. Rudd got in his car and turned the lights and siren on. The car continued to speed and swerve on U.S. 68 West.

Rudd recorded the car's speed at 90 mph. Then, the driver, Samuel Overby, started to drive in the grass on the side of the road and the car started to flip.

"He flipped right in this area," Rudd said, showing Local 6 the crash site. "He ended up on his right side at the Palma sign."

Debris still sits where Overby started to flip over. Then, his car collided with a tree and caught fire.

Deputy William Strader heard Rudd's call on the radio. "His words were 'If we (don't) do something soon, it would (be) fully engulfed,'" Strader said.

"One whole side of the car (was) encompassed by vegetation, and woods, and tree branches and what not," explained Strader, who was second on the scene. "The cabin of the car was compromised, and there was no way to get the individual out."

That's when Rudd took action and smashed the back window to get to Overby. The man was tangled up in his seat belt. He was conscious, but unable to help himself or move.

Rudd said he had to cut Overby out of his seat belt and pull him through the back window.

Strader said it's amazing that Rudd pulled a man twice his size to safety. "Somebody that obviously could've deceased yesterday is able to tell the story today," he said.

Rudd said he just did what he was supposed to do, and that's how he was raised. "I was more concerned with his safety and getting him out than mine."

Overby is being held in Marshall County Detention Center. The accident report says he admitted he had a few drinks and Tylenol 3, which has 30 mg of codeine in it.

He is charged with driving under the influence, speeding, fleeing or evading police, failure to produce insurance card, and careless driving. Both Rudd and Overby are OK.